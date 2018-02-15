‘Columbine’ author’s provides analysis on Florida high school shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Fla. -- Charges are now filed against the suspected gunman in the high school shooting in Forida.

Nikolas Cruz is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He is being held without bond.

Seventeen students and teachers were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Fourteen others are in the hospital.

Dave Cullen wrote the New York Times bestseller "Columbine" about the 1999 rampage at a suburban Denver high school where two teenagers killed 13 of their classmates and themselves.

