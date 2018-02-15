Chicago Scene: Cider Summit

The Northman
4337 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago
Event:
Cider Summit Chicago
February 17, 2018
Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier
840 E. Grand Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611
11 a.m.-3 p.m. & 4 p.m-8 p.m.
https://www.cidersummitnw.com/chicago/
https://www.cidersummitnw.com/tickets
Recipe:
Taylor’s Gold
2 oz Rhine Hall Apple Brandy
1/2 oz Pur Likor Elderflower Liqueur
1/4 oz lime juice
4 oz Stem Pear Cider
Add all ingredients except the cider to a shaker filled with ice, shaken, poured over fresh ice, topped with the cider and a sliced apple garnish.