Chicago Scene: Cider Summit

Ambrosia Borowski, Manager at The Northman cider pub

The Northman

4337 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

http://www.thenorthman.com/

Event:

Cider Summit Chicago

February 17, 2018

Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier

840 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

11 a.m.-3 p.m. & 4 p.m-8 p.m.

https://www.cidersummitnw.com/chicago/

https://www.cidersummitnw.com/tickets

Recipe:

Taylor’s Gold

2 oz Rhine Hall Apple Brandy

1/2 oz Pur Likor Elderflower Liqueur

1/4 oz lime juice

4 oz Stem Pear Cider

Add all ingredients except the cider to a shaker filled with ice, shaken, poured over fresh ice, topped with the cider and a sliced apple garnish.