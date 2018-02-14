× Woman killed after carjacker crashes stolen taxi on Near North Side

CHICAGO — A carjacking on the Near North Side led to a deadly crash.

The carjacking happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Walton.

Surveillance video shows the 29-year-old suspect approaching a 31-year-old taxi driver, forcing him out out of his vehicle, and then taking off.

The suspect drove a few minutes before crashing into two vehicles at Chicago and Larrabee.

A female driver of one of the vehicles hit has died.

Two other victims suffered minor injuries and are in good condition.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

He is now in police custody.