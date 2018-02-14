WGN Investigates: Background checks with bogus results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- WGN Investigates takes a look at criminal background checks after a story in October uncovered a case where a background check failed to find important information about a Chicago Lyft driver.

On Wednesday, Lyft announced that it has now replaced the screening company and has been re-screening drivers.

The case led WGN Investigates to look into complaints about criminal background checks. The Federal Trade Commission released the numbers and we found that from 2011 to 2017 there were 23,665 complaints were filed.

Anthony Lowery with Chicago’s Safer Foundation said the current employment screening system is flawed because databases are not fully updated and companies fail to take the extra steps to confirm reports.

“There’s not a consistent effort across the country to make sure that they are updating their efforts,” Lowery said.

For more information on ways to check your criminal background take a look at some of the following links:

consumer.ftc.gov

criminalwatchdog.com