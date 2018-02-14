Richard Abraham discusses his upcoming match on Glory 50 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If there is one thing you learned about Richard Abraham during his previous appearance on Sports Feed in 2017 is that he's quite a busy man.

From his job as tombstone engraver to being a father of six children to his career as fighter in Glory Kickboxing, he never really stops.

We continued to find that out again on Wednesday when Abraham was back on Sports Feed to talk about his upcoming Glory 50 fight Friday with Chicago-native Malik Watson-Smith at the UIC Pavilion. Now he's opened up his own Muay Thai Studio as he begins a new adventure in his life.

Richard sat down to discuss all of that with Jarrett Payton on Wednesday's show and you can watch it in the video above or below.