× Police fatally shoot man outside Indiana car dealership

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. – Police shot and killed a man outside of an Indiana car dealership Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene at the Art Hill Ford car dealership in Merrillville, Ind., Wednesday afternoon for reports of a man with a knife chasing an employee.

The man has been identified as Jimmy Terry, 30, of South Dakota.

Terry was shot and killed by police as he tried to flee in his SUV.

The incident is under investigation.