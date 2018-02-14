NIU to mark 10th anniversary of deadly campus shooting

DE KALB, IL - FEBRUARY 15: Northern Illinois University student Colleen Johnson has a moment of silence in front of a memorial to slain students constructed near Cole Hall on the campus of Northern Illinois University February 15, 2008 in DeKalb, Illinois.Six people were killed including the gunman and 16 others were wounded after University of Illinois graduate student Stephen Kazmierczak opened fire with a shotgun and three handguns inside a lecture hall. This is the fourth shooting at a U.S. school within a week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
DEKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois University will mark the tenth anniversary of a shooting that left five students dead with a memorial service.
Bells will toll and wreaths will be placed at a memorial at 3:06 p.m. Wednesday at the school’s DeKalb campus. School officials say the university community will observe a moment of reflection.
Numerous events have been held in the days leading up to the Feb. 14, 2008, anniversary of the shootings at Cole Hall. A gunman opened fire in a large classroom, killing five students and wounding more than a dozen others before killing himself.
Memorials started Friday with a candlelight vigil on campus honoring victims Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.
