Midday Fix: Coffee cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Will Duncan, Director of Hospitality and Partner at Thalia Hall and 16” on Center

Nick Kohout, Sales Representative at Counter Culture Coffee

Events:

4th annual Uppers & Downers fest, which celebrates the marriage of coffee and beer at historic Thalia Hall in Pilsen, founded in collaboration between Good Beer Hunting and World Barista Champion Stephen Morrissey.

Six days of coffee and beer-focused events surrounding the Uppers & Downers Coffee Beer Festival with tastings and interactive sessions focusing on coffee, beer and cocktails. The fest’s fourth incarnation shifts from a single gathering to an entire weeklong series of happenings leading up to main event on February 24th. Events include a coffee cocktail competition between some of Chicago’s top bar talents, preview party and rare brew tasting at Publican Anker, collaborative dinner with renowned Chicago chefs and more.

Check out the links for more details information.....

http://goodbeerhunting.com/events/2017/10/19/feb-24th-2018-chicago-uppers-downers-festival-pskd7

http://thaliahallchicago.com/

Recipes:

THE U&D COFFEE COCKTAIL

Good Cognac, Sweet Vermouth, CCC Kobuta, Hopewell-Revival Cafe Saison, Egg White, Orange Bitters.

1oz Cognac

1.5oz Sweet Vermouth

.5oz egg white

1 ristretto shot pulled over Demerara ice cube

3 dashes orange bitters

Top with Cafe saison

Glass: Chilled Collins, finish drink with 2 cubes

Method:

shake all ingredients except beer without ice add ice and shake some more Double strain into chilled Collins glass top with 2oz beer drop 2 ice cubes Garnish: orange oil, 3 coffee beans

IMPROVED IRISH COFFEE

Powers Irish Whiskey, Guinness Brown Sugar Syrup, CCC Incahuasi, Spiced Hand Whip, Lemon-Almond Brittle

1.5oz Powers Irish Whiskey

1oz Guinness Brown Sugar Syrup

CCC Incahuasi Coffee

Top with Spiced Hand Whip*

& Almond Brittle**

Glass: glass coffee cocktail mug

Method: 1. build in mug: Syrup, Powers, Coffee,

Top with whip and almond brittle

*Spiced Hand Whip: 1 cup heavy cream, 2 tablespoons powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp Cinnamon, 1/4 tsp clove, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp Ginger powder. Whip all with a whisk until just stiffened, don’t over mix.

**Lemon-Almond Brittle: 2 cups slivered Almond, 1/2 cup water, 1 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, finishing salt.

Cook all but the salt in a saucepan til the water has mostly evaporated (about 5mins), spread onto parchment paper, top with salt to taste, cool til breakable.