Man sentenced to 76 years in prison in 2010 killing of officer

CHICAGO -- A man convicted of killing a Chicago police officer in 2010 was sentenced Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Blake Williams to 55 years for the murder and 21 years for the armed robbery, for a total of 76 years in prison.

Last April, a jury convicted Williams of first degree murder and armed robbery for the 2010 death of Chicago police Officer David Blake.

Prosecutors say Blake tried to be a mentor to Williams, who at the time was 18 and an admitted gang member. But in return, they say Williams carried out a “brutal, calculated execution.”

They say Williams plotted for days and on the evening of November 22, 2010, he lured Officer Blake to a dark, secluded area in the 2900 block of West Seipp and shot him six times in the head so that he could steal his extensive gun collection and sell it.

Prosecutor says Williams stole the keys to Blake’s condo but wasn’t able to steal the guns because police quickly secured the home after hearing of his death.

Close to 20 police officers, both working and retired were in court today for the sentencing. Williams also had plenty of family in court today to support him.

People who knew Officer Blake say he was kind-hearted, compassionate and committed to the job.

Blake’s cousin Michael Stanton told Williams during his victim impact statement, “I have no sympathy for you, no pity for you and no forgiveness for you.”

And when given a chance by the judge to speak, the now 26-year-old Williams stood up and turned to the family and said “I’m sorry for your loss and I didn’t commit this crime.”

His lawyer immediately filed a notice of his plans to appeal.