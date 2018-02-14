Lunchbreak: Pink Strawberry Dream Crepes

Flip Crepes (inside Chicago French Market)
131 N. Clinton St.
Chicago, 60661
http://frenchmarketchicago.com/vendor/flip-crepes/
Recipe:
The Recipe for the Rose Crepe:
Gluten Free crepes (made with Flip Crepes's Original Vanilla crepe mix) infused with rose extract and pink coloring.
- 1 cup of Flip crepes Mix
- 2 Large Eggs
- 1 Cup of Milk (whole milk or Dairy Free Almond Milk recommended)
- 1 Tbsp melted butter (optional)
- a few drops of Nielsen Massey Rose Extract
- a few drops of beet juice or red food coloring
Combine all ingredients & cook according to pkg directions.
Filling--
Whipped Vanilla bean mascarpone cream:
4 ounces mascarpone cheese
1/4 cup powered confectionery sugar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract or if you have vanilla bean paste or ground vanilla bean.
1 cup heavy cream
Couple drops of Bourbon for taste (optional)
In your chilled bowl, combine mascarpone cheese and sugar on a high speed until completely combined.
Add vanilla, heavy cream, Bourbon and mix on a low setting until it is mostly combined, then increase speed to high and whip until stiff.
Mixed Strawberry Jam Coulis:
½ Cup of Strawberries diced
1/3 cup sugar
¼ cup water
Cook strawberries, sugar and water on medium heat and let the mix simmer down for 25-30 minutes.
Mix with an immersion mixer and then strain.
Fresh sliced strawberries
Toasted Almond Slivers
Powder Sugar
Instructions:
Make crepes and let cool for a few seconds (cook according to pkg directions)
Place Whipped Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Cream filing in a line in the middle of the crepe
Add a few fresh sliced strawberries
Drizzle Strawberry coulis
Optional, add toasted almonds
Roll the crepe
Optional, add powder sugar on top