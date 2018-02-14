Lunchbreak: Pink Strawberry Dream Crepes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Antoine Elie, Founder, Flip Crepes

Flip Crepes (inside Chicago French Market)

131 N. Clinton St.

Chicago, 60661

http://flipcrepes.com

http://frenchmarketchicago.com/vendor/flip-crepes/

Recipe:

The Recipe for the Rose Crepe:

Gluten Free crepes (made with Flip Crepes's Original Vanilla crepe mix) infused with rose extract and pink coloring.

1 cup of Flip crepes Mix

2 Large Eggs

1 Cup of Milk (whole milk or Dairy Free Almond Milk recommended)

1 Tbsp melted butter (optional)

a few drops of Nielsen Massey Rose Extract

a few drops of beet juice or red food coloring

Combine all ingredients & cook according to pkg directions.

Filling--

Whipped Vanilla bean mascarpone cream:

4 ounces mascarpone cheese

1/4 cup powered confectionery sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract or if you have vanilla bean paste or ground vanilla bean.

1 cup heavy cream

Couple drops of Bourbon for taste (optional)

In your chilled bowl, combine mascarpone cheese and sugar on a high speed until completely combined.

Add vanilla, heavy cream, Bourbon and mix on a low setting until it is mostly combined, then increase speed to high and whip until stiff.

Mixed Strawberry Jam Coulis:

½ Cup of Strawberries diced

1/3 cup sugar

¼ cup water

Cook strawberries, sugar and water on medium heat and let the mix simmer down for 25-30 minutes.

Mix with an immersion mixer and then strain.

Fresh sliced strawberries

Toasted Almond Slivers

Powder Sugar

Instructions:

Make crepes and let cool for a few seconds (cook according to pkg directions)

Place Whipped Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Cream filing in a line in the middle of the crepe

Add a few fresh sliced strawberries

Drizzle Strawberry coulis

Optional, add toasted almonds

Roll the crepe

Optional, add powder sugar on top