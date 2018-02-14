× Lower temperatures in Aurora, Illinois than nearby

What’s the deal with Aurora? Their temperatures are always lower than surrounding locations and most of the area in generally.

This is a frequent question from readers. Aurora’s very low overnight temperatures are often a source of amazement, especially to Aurora residents whose thermometers do not corroborate such low readings. Those abnormally low readings are a result of the thermometer’s location and not its accuracy. The sensor is at the far west end of the rural Aurora airport in Sugar Grove, about 10 miles from downtown Aurora. Located in a low-lying setting, the site is susceptible to radiational cooling and on calm nights, chilly, dense air settles into that low spot. The thermometer is there to support aviation operations.