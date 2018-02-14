WATCH LIVE: Gov. Rauner delivers 2019 budget proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner unveiled his 2019 budget proposal to a General Assembly expecting to hear him explain how he’ll erase a $9 billion deficit.

The first-term Republican is coming off the first yearlong budget since taking office in 2015. Lawmakers sent it to him last summer after voting to override his veto of an income-tax rate increase from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent.

Rauner’s budget director told a Senate Appropriations Committee last week that the governor had whittled a $1.7 billion deficit in the budget given him last summer down to $600 million. There’s also more than $8 billion in backlogged bills.

Rauner also must come up with $350 million more for schools and figure out how to cover a loss in revenue from his proposal to roll back the tax hike by one billion dollars.