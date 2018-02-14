× Dunn returns to the line-up for Bulls tonight

CHICAGO — Bulls Point Guard Kris Dunn will play for the first time since his nasty fall against Golden St. almost a month ago. Dunn sustained a concussion and damage to his front teeth when he landed face first on the court after losing his balance on a slam dunk.

Bulls Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said Dunn will start and play about 20 minutes tonight as the Bulls host the Raptors in their last game pre All-Star Break. Dunn says his conditioning still needs a lot of work, he graded it a C-Minus.

The Bulls went 3-8 in the 11 games that Dunn missed.