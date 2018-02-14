Divvy bikes could be ‘something blue’ for newly-engaged couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — You never forget the moment you meet the love of your life. For Jonathan and Laura, it was at a Divvy bike stand.

"We Divvyed back home to West Town from Wrigley and it was one of the best summer nights," Laura Meyer said.

One ride soon became dozens, as the two dated and explored Chicago together. So when Jonathan decided to propose, it only made sense he'd do it from a bike seat.

"He said, 'let's go for a bike ride,' and I always say yes to a bike ride," Laura remembers.

Now he just needed her to say yes to the ring in his pocket.

"The whole time we're riding there, I'm tapping my pocket to make sure it's still there. I park the bike and walk down the trail," Jonathan Baker said.

"Right before he got down on one knee, he goes, 'whew, whew, whew,'" Laura said with a laugh.

Laura not only said yes, but decided they should include those bikes in their engagement photos.

The picture has since made its way back to the folks at Divvy, who had their own surprise in store for the couple. It turns out there's not just one, but two of those coveted red bikes at Divvy Headquarters, and they couldn't think of a better way for them to make their debut.

Two Divvy employees delivered the red bikes to the couple to take on a Valentine's Day spin, along with yearly Divvy Memberships to celebrate their engagement.

With snow on the ground, it might go down as the shortest Divvy ride they've had yet, but also one of the sweetest.