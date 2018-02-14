Go
Search
Watch Now:
Latest News Headlines
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Shows
Man of the People
Events
Weather
45°
45°
Low
35°
High
40°
Thu
23°
42°
Fri
13°
25°
Sat
23°
32°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Dean’s Reviews ‘Cabaret’ at Paramount Theatre in Aurora
Posted 10:08 AM, February 14, 2018, by
Dean Richards
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Follow WGN-TV on Instagram
Love Instagram? Click here to follow us at @wgnnews
Popular
Chicago police commander fatally shot at Thompson Center ID’d
Southwest Airlines resume operations at Midway after all flights grounded
Latest News
Dunn returns to the line-up for Bulls tonight
Man dies after jump or fall to Lower Wacker Drive, police say
Blue ribbons outside Bridgeport church to remember fallen police commander
Around Town celebrates Valentine’s Day at White Castle
Dean's Reviews
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Fifty Shades Freed,’ ‘The 15:17 to Paris’
Dean's Reviews
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Bilal: A New Breed Of Hero,’ ‘Winchester’
Dean's Reviews
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure,’ ‘In The Fade,’ ‘Beautiful’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ’12 Strong,” ‘Den of Thieves,’ ‘Forever My Girl,’ Blind Date,’ ‘Sleeping Beauty’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Post’, ‘Insidious: The Last Key’, ‘Hostiles’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘I, Tonya’, ‘Downsizing’, ‘Pitch Perfect 3’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Greatest Showman’, ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Call Me by Your Name’, ‘Ferdinand’
Dean's Reviews
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Darkest Hour,’ ‘The Shape of Water,’ ‘Wonder Wheel,’ ‘Just Getting started’
Dean's Reviews
Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Disaster Artist,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘3 Billboards… Ebbings, Missouri,’ ‘Lady Bird’
Dean's Reviews
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Roman J. Israel Esq.,’ ‘Coco,’ ‘The Man Who Invented Christmas’
Dean's Reviews
Dean’s reviews: ‘Justice League,’ ‘Wonder,’ ‘The Star’
Dean's Reviews
Morning News
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ ‘Daddy’s Home 2’
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.