Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo alum of Florida school where shooting took place

PARKLAND, Fla. – Chicago Cubs player Anthony Rizzo is a graduate of the Florida high school where a shooting happened Wednesday afternoon.

“Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong!” Rizzo posted on Twitter. “I hope in this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love.”

Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 14, 2018

In November, the baseball player donated $150,000 to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., to improve their baseball and softball fields.

In 2007, Rizzo was 17 years old when he was drafted by the Boston Red Sox organization out of high school, according to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation website.