Charlie Roumeliotis discusses the struggling Blackhawks on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a number of people who've followed the Blackhawks over the past decade, this is new territory.

It's a time when you're not sure if the team can really turn it around, make the play when needed, and now if they're going to make the playoffs at all. Seven-straight losses in an inconsistent year has the thoughts of fans in a much different place than before.

Is there any hope to save the season or at least salvage something to move forward with in 2018-2019 or are major changes ahead for Joel Quenneville, Stan Bowman, and their team? Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago discussed that on Sports Feed Wednesday night with Jarrett Payton.

You can watch Charlie's segments in the video above or below.