Carjacking leads to deadly crash on Near North Side

CHICAGO -- A carjacking on the Near North Side led to a deadly crash.

It all started at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Walton.

Surveillance video shows a man approaching a taxi driver forcing him out out of his vehicle then taking off. He drove a few minutes before crashing into two vehicles at Chicago and Larrabee.

WGN has since learned that the driver of one of the vehicles has died. Two other victims suffered minor injuries and are in good condition.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in police custody and is in serious condition.