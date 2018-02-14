× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Toronto

* The Raptors are seeking their seventh consecutive win, which would be their longest since an 11-game run during January 2016. They’ve averaged an NBA-best 116.0 points since January 28 and face a Chicago team that has given up 114.2 per game over its past 21 – 28th in the league over that stretch.

* The Raptors have averaged 120.0 points while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 41-for-92 (.446) from three-point range over their three games against the Bulls this season.

* Since averaging 110.7 points on 46.8 percent shooting while going 15-8 from December 8 to January 20, the Bulls have scored 104.6 per game on 42.0 percent shooting and dropped eight of their last 10 games.

* Toronto has won four straight games against Chicago after losing the previous 11 meetings. The Raptors haven’t won five straight in this series since a five-game streak spanning January 23 to December 5, 2009.

* After averaging 12.6 points on 36.0 percent shooting in his first eight games back from injury, Zach LaVine has scored 24.8 per game while going 13-for-28 (.464) from three-point range in his last five. He had 29 points in his most recent meeting with Toronto on December 8, 2016.

* DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Delon Wright added career highs of 25 points and 13 rebounds in Toronto’s 124-115 win in the most recent meeting on January 3. DeRozan has averaged 28.0 points during the team’s four-game winning streak in this series.