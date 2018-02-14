Blue ribbons outside Bridgeport church to remember fallen Chicago police commander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In his South Side community, Commander Paul Bauer is being remembered as a great neighbor who just last weekend helped others dig out from the snow.

The 18th District Commander was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at the Thompson Center.

A suspect is in custody and could face charges as soon as Wednesday.

Bauer's family has deep ties to the Bridgeport neighborhood, and the The Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.

Neighbors say they're praying for the family today.

Parishioners have tied blue ribbons around the light posts to honor commander's memory.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation dispatched a large crew of trucks and plows today to clear away snow around the church.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS:

Visitation:

Nativity of Our Lord Church

653 W. 37th St., Chicago, Ill. 60609

Friday, Feb. 16

3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Funeral services:

Nativity of Our Lord Church

653 W. 37th St., Chicago, Ill. 60609

Saturday, Feb. 17

10 a.m.

Interment:

Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

6001 W. 111th St., Alsip, Ill., 60803