Blue ribbons outside Bridgeport church to remember fallen Chicago police commander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- In his South Side community, Commander Paul Bauer is being remembered as a great neighbor who just last weekend helped others dig out from the snow.

The 18th District Commander was shot to death Tuesday afternoon at the Thompson Center.

A suspect is in custody and could face charges as soon as Wednesday.

Bauer's family has deep ties to the Bridgeport neighborhood, and the The Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.

Neighbors say they're praying for the family today.

Parishioners have tied blue ribbons around the light posts to honor commander's memory.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation dispatched a large crew of trucks and plows today to clear away snow around the church.

It has not been announced whether Commander Bauer's funeral will be held at the church or a larger venue.