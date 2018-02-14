Florida high school shooter still at large, dozens believed injured

PARKLAND, Fla. — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is responding to reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The shooter is still at large, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Follow @browardsheriff for latest info on the #stonemanshooting. Shooter still at large. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

erial footage from WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances. As students streamed away from the school, some ran while others walked quickly in orderly lines with their hands on or above their heads.

Lissette Rozenblat told CNN that her daughter safely evacuated the school and was taking shelter at a nearby Walmart.

“She was very nervous, she said that she could hear the person who was shot crying out for help, and was just a nervous wreck,” Rozenblat said.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers. Agents from the Miami office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene, a spokesman said.

Parkland is a city of more than 20,000 people outside Boca Raton in Broward County, Florida. Stoneman Douglas High School had an enrollment of about 3,100 students in the 2015-16 year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

AVOID AREA OF DOUGLAS HS for ACTIVE POLICE SCENE. Do not call 911 unless an emergency. Nothing further. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Avoid the area of Stoneman Douglas HS. #BSO is currently working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018