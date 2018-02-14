× 3 Chicago cops injured in crash involving unmarked squad car

CHICAGO — Three Chicago police officers were injured in car accident Wednesday morning.

At about 10:15 a.m., police say the officers were responding to a call of an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in the 200 block of West 87th Street. As they attempted to pass a van, the van turned into the unmarked squad car.

The driver of the squad car had to be extricated.

All three officers were taken to Christ Hospital and are expected to be OK.

Other police officers responded to the robbery at the T-Mobile store and apprehended the suspect as well as a weapon.

