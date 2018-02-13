Woman who accused Madigan aide of sexual harassment speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman is speaking out Tuesday about her claims of sexual harassment against a former aide for Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

The 28-year-old woman who instigated the investigation told the Chicago Tribune that Kevin Quinn should've been fired a year ago.

Alaina Hampton identified herself to the Tribune and shared the text messages which Madigan acknowledged as inappropriate

In a statement, Madigan did not mention Hampton by name, but he announced Quinn's immediate dismissal after an investigation.

According to Hampton, the texts from Quinn spanned a number of months in late 2016 and early 2017. One referred to her as "smoking hot."

In one of her text replies to Quinn's repeated advances, Hampton said, "I need you to stop. I am not interested. I just want to do my work."

Hampton told Ald. Marty Quinn last February about the harassment. He is the brother of Kevin Quinn.

Hampton left the Democratic organization in April.

Three months ago, Hampton wrote a letter to Madigan to explain her departure and outline the harassment. Then Monday, Hampton filed an official complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Madigan announced Quinn's firing.

Quinn recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and his estranged wife has an order of protection against him.