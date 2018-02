A new survey of Americans’ views on their own health and happiness, has ranked the 50 states.

According to the Gallup Sharecare survey, South Dakota and Vermont are tied, with the healthiest and happiest people.

Then come Hawaii, Minnesota and North Dakota.

The five worst states are Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and at the very bottom, West Virginia.

Illinois finished in the bottom one-third, at No. 36.

