Richard Lenkov discusses “85: The Greatest Football Team in History” on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to the only Super Bowl champion in the history of the Windy City, there is never a shortage of stories. Hence the number of articles, books, and documentaries that have come out over the years.

The newest comes out early in 2018, 32 years after the Bears' memorable 1985 championship season that was completed with a dominating Super Bowl XX victory over Patriots.

It's been a long journey for producer Richard Lenkov, who with others helped to make the "'85: The Greatest Team in Football History" documentary, but this year was released for Bears fans to check out. Richard appeared on Sports Feed Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss the film and give some insight how it all came together.

To watch Richard's segments on the show, click on the video above or below. To learn more about the documentary, click here.