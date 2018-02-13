Off-duty police officer fatally shot at Thompson Center ID’d

CHICAGO – Sources say the officer shot at the Thompson Center Tuesday afternoon has died and has been identified as Commander Paul Bauer.

Cmdr. Bauer was shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building in downtown Chicago, according to officials.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the officer was shot around 2 p.m. at the Thompson Center at 100 W. Randolph Street. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the building.

Cmdr. Bauer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for a wound in the chest.

Guglelmi said police have taken a person into custody for questioning but he did not know if the person is a suspect.

CTA said all busses and trains are running normal near and around the Thompson Center.

One witness said they saw the victim being wheeled out in a gurney and saw paramedics putting the victim into an ambulance.

BREAKING: Source says Chicago police officer who was shot at the Thompson Center is a high ranking member of the department. He was rushed to the hospital. Suspect in custody. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/coFNS6DPdn — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) February 13, 2018

Shooting – Thompson center. CPD member shot. Transported to area hospital. Superintendent Johnson and command staff en route. Updates to follow. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 13, 2018

UPDATE – CPD officer assisting a tactical team and was shot by assailant. Transported to Northwest Hospital. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/66XM1jrhDg — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 13, 2018

#CHICAGO: Police are taping off the area of Randolph/Clark St, due to an off-duty CPD officer shot @ the Thompson Center. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/HXg1nt4e0s — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) February 13, 2018

This story will update throughout the day.