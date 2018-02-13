WGN SPECIAL COVERAGE: Off-duty officer fatally shot at Thompson Center

Off-duty police officer fatally shot at Thompson Center ID’d

Posted 2:17 PM, February 13, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:17PM, February 13, 2018

CHICAGO – Sources say the officer shot at the Thompson Center Tuesday afternoon has died and has been identified as Commander Paul Bauer.

Cmdr. Bauer was shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building  in downtown Chicago, according to officials.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the officer was shot around 2 p.m. at the Thompson Center at 100 W. Randolph Street. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the building.

Cmdr. Bauer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for a wound in the chest.

Guglelmi said police have taken a person into custody for questioning but he did not know if the person is a suspect.

CTA said all busses and trains are running normal near and around the Thompson Center.

One witness said they saw the victim being wheeled out in a gurney and saw paramedics putting the victim into an ambulance.

This story will update throughout the day.