Off-duty police officer fatally shot at Thompson Center ID’d

CHICAGO – Sources say the officer shot at the Thompson Center Tuesday afternoon has died and has been identified as Commander Paul Bauer.
Cmdr. Bauer was shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building in downtown Chicago, according to officials.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the officer was shot around 2 p.m. at the Thompson Center at 100 W. Randolph Street. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the building.
Cmdr. Bauer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for a wound in the chest.
Guglelmi said police have taken a person into custody for questioning but he did not know if the person is a suspect.
CTA said all busses and trains are running normal near and around the Thompson Center.
One witness said they saw the victim being wheeled out in a gurney and saw paramedics putting the victim into an ambulance.
