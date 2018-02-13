× Notre Dame loses NCAA appeal, must forfeit football wins from 2012 and 2013

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – One of the best seasons in the last generation of Notre Dame football will indeed been taken off the record.

On Tuesday, the NCAA denied the school’s appeal of sanctions handed down in November of 2016. That means Notre Dame will have to vacate their 21 wins from the 2012 and 2013 season.

This comes after the school self reported academic ethics violations by a student trainer that involved eight members of the team. It was ruled this trainer committed academic misconduct with two of the Irish players and provided impermissible academic extra benefits.

The ruling means that Notre Dame must vacate their 12 victories from their 2012 season where they advanced to the BCS National Championship Game.

In 2013, the Irish won nine games including the Pinstripe Bowl over Rutgers.