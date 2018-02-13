× Man could be deported after calling 911 for help

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man who called 911 for help could now be deported.

Wilson Rodriguez Macarreno called police last week when he thought someone was breaking into his home in Tukwila, Washington.

When officers arrived, they discovered Macarreno is an undocumented immigrant and also has an outstanding warrant for a non-criminal offense.

His attorney said officers volunteered to take him to immigration and customs enforcement.

At a town hall meeting Monday night, a police spokesman tried to reassure residents and said that officers will not be responding to federal warrants from ICE.

The warrant was issued after Macarreno missed a court date in 2004.

He is currently being held at a facility in Tacoma and could be deported back to Honduras.