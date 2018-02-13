× Man mistakenly buys girlfriend tickets for Red Hot Chilli Pipers, instead of ‘Peppers’

BELFAST, IRELAND — Duncan Robb had the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day all lined up.

Months ago, he spotted tickets online for his girlfriend’s favorite band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The tickets were available for a great price, so he bought them.

They were getting excited about the upcoming show, when his wife looked up who the opening act was.

But she couldn’t find the Chili Peppers playing anywhere in Ireland.

That’s when they took a closer look at the tickets.

They were not for the Chili Peppers. They were for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers — the self-proclaimed “most famous bagpipe band on the planet.”

That would explain the great price.

They went to the concert anyway, and they had a good time.