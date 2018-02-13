Lunchbreak: Barbecued shrimp for Mardi Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul Fehribach, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Big Jones

Big Jones

5347 N Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60640

www.bigjoneschicago.com

Events:

Mardi Gras at Big Jones

Three course prix-fixe menu

Available through Thursday, February 15

Offered daily from 5-10 p.m.

$33/per person

Full table participation required

Featured a la carte menus

Available through Friday, March 2

Offered for lunch and dinner

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made here.

Andersonville Restaurant Week - February 23rd - March 4th

Recipe:

Barbecued Shrimp

serves 4 to 6

prep time: 30 minutes

equipment needed: 12- inch cast- iron skillet, long- handled wooden spoon

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) plus 2 tablespoons (¼ stick) unsalted butter, chilled and cut into tablespoon- size bits, divided

¼ cup shallots, minced

4 cloves garlic, mashed and minced

1 tablespoon Creole seafood seasoning

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt ¼ cup fruity, dry white wine

½ cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 3- inch sprig fresh rosemary

1 pound (8 to 12 count) Gulf white shrimp, shell- on and head- on

French bread or toast, for dunking

Process:

1) In a 12- inch cast- iron skillet over medium- high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter until foaming but not brown.

2) Add the shallots and garlic, and sauté, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the shallots are translucent, soft, and aromatic but not brown, about a minute.

3) Add the Creole seafood seasoning and black pepper, and sauté a moment, until the spices give up their aroma, between 30 seconds and 1 minute.

4) Add the salt, wine, Worcestershire, lemon juice, and rosemary, and bring to a boil. Reduce until the liquid thickens slightly, 3 to 5 minutes.

5) Add the shrimp, and cook 1 to 2 minutes on each side, until they have turned pink throughout their heads and tails.

6) Reduce heat to medium, and begin adding the rest of the butter bit by bit, swirling and rocking the entire skillet constantly to cook evenly and melt the butter throughout the pan, swirling it in as it melts.

7) As each new addition of butter is nearly melted away, add another, continue stirring, and repeat until all butter has been added and melted into the sauce.

8) Continue heating and stirring gently until steam rises from the pan, but do not boil or the sauce will break!

9) Carefully transfer the shrimp to a serving bowl, and pour the sauce over the shrimp.

10) Serve at once.

*Recipe courtesy The Big Jones Cookbook