JJ Stankevitz discusses a critical Bears offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - His biggest acquisition of the offseason is done, but in order to make it work, Ryan Pace has to do some work over the coming months.

The Bears general manager has to use free agency along with the draft to build a strong team around new head coach Matt Nagy in hopes of getting the Bears to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Making that kind of a leap from a five-win season might be aggressive, but some moves are needed to be made to make the group competitive coming up in 2018.

JJ Stankevitz will be covering all the moves for NBC Sports Chicago and he gave us a preview of what might be to come on Tuesday's Sports Feed. He discussed possible moves that Pace might make with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch JJ's segments on Tuesday's show by clicking on the video above or below.