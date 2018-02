Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LauraJane Hyde, CEO of Gilda’s Club Chicago

Dan Olas, Gilda’s Club Member

www.gildasclubchicago.org

Event:

Gilda’s Club Chicago 20th Anniversary Party!

Saturday, February 17th

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Gilda’s Club Chicago Wells Street Clubhouse

537 North Wells Street

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 464-9900

GCC will be hosting a 20th Anniversary Party for members, volunteers and friends of GCC. The party includes crafts, games and entertainment by their members and The Second City.