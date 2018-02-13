Chicago Cubs introduce new pitcher Yu Darvish

CHICAGO — Yu Darvish and the Chicago Cubs have finalized their $126 million, six-year contract, by far the largest deal in a slow-moving free agent market.

The agreement announced Tuesday topped outfielder Lorenzo Cain’s $80 million, five-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In addition, the Los Angeles Angels gave outfielder Justin Upton a $106 million, five-year contract in November before he could become a free agent.

Darvish joins a rotation that includes Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Tyler Chatwood, who agreed to a $38 million, three-year contract in December.

A four-time All-Star, Darvish finished last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, helping them knock out the defending champion Cubs in the playoffs to reach the World Series. The 31-year-old Japanese right-hander is expected to take the rotation spot of Jake Arrieta, who became a free agent.

Darvish went 4-3 with a 3.44 ERA in nine starts with the Dodgers down the stretch. He shut down the Cubs in Game 3 of the NLCS, striking out seven while pitching 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball in a 6-1 victory at Wrigley Field.

But Darvish was hit hard in the World Series against Houston, managing just five outs in each of his two starts — including a Game 7 loss.

Here are some highlights of the introductory news conference.

Welcome to Chicago, Yu! At Sloan Park, Darvish puts on his No. 11 jersey for the first time at his introductory news conference. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/IlSp41p1LN — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 13, 2018

Darvish, through his translator, said he chose the Cubs because everyone at the meeting with him was sincere and he fell in love with the people, especially Mr. Epstein. @WGNNews — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) February 13, 2018

New Cubs pitcher Yu Darish discusses the pressure he feels after signing a six-year deal worth around $150 million. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/wVkydvhuTy — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 13, 2018

Darvish on if he was worried he wouldn't get a job to start spring training: "I was always in touch with my agent Joel, and if there was no team that meets my requirements I'm ready to retire." #Cubs @WGNNews — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) February 13, 2018

Cubs president Theo Epstein discusses the many characteristics of Yu Darvish's game that led to the six-year deal for the starter. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/DlGsRid6Oe — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 13, 2018

Darvish on his struggles in the World Series: "There were articles i read pointing out what i did wrong. I did well the past 5 games. Not just about WS games but parts of whole 2017 season I could fix and that’s what i would like to take away." #Cubs @WGNNews — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) February 13, 2018

Yu Darvish discusses how the Cubs' strong roster, shot at a World Series was a major factor in his decision to come to Chicago. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/EQ8MrROhfh — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 13, 2018