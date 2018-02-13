Charges dropped against Schaumburg officer in drug case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Prosecutors have decided not to pursue charges against a former suburban Chicago police officer accused of stealing drugs from dealers and selling the drugs for profit.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said Tuesday that he won't proceed with criminal prosecution against 35-year-old John Cichy, one of three officers accused in the case. The other officers, Matthew Hudak and Terrance O'Brien, pleaded guilty and each received more than 20-year prison terms.

Berlin says the evidence against Cichy is different than his co-defendants and "recent developments in this 5-year-old case led me to this decision." The prosecutor says the developments in Cichy's case won't affect the other two officers' pleas and sentences.

Cichy's case was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday afternoon.