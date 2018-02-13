× Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Las Vegas

* The Blackhawks were blown out, 6-1, by the Coyotes at Gila River Arena last night, losing their season-high sixth straight tilt (0-5-1 record during streak). Chicago has now allowed six or more goals five times in 2017-18 – its most in any season since doing so six times in 2007-08.

* The Golden Knights lost, 4-1, at home to the Flyers on Sunday night, and have now dropped two straight games at T-Mobile Arena for the first time. Vegas went 0-for-1 with the man-advantage against Philadelphia, snapping its nine-game PPG streak in the process.

* Vegas has taken each of the first two meetings of the season with Chicago, winning 4-2 at T-Mobile Arena on October 24 and 5-4 at United Center on January 5. The Golden Knights are looking to become the third Western Conference club to sweep their season series with the Blackhawks in 2017-18 (also Calgary and Dallas).

* Alex DeBrincat potted Chicago’s lone goal last night, and now has 20 on the year – third most of any NHL rookie. DeBrincat is the fifth Blackhawk rookie with 20+ goals in the last 11 seasons (also Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in 2007-08, Kris Versteeg in 2008-09 and Artemi Panarin in 2015-16).

* William Karlsson had a helper Sunday night, giving him two goals and two assists during his current four-game point streak. Karlsson had three points (2g, 1a) in his clubs’ first two skates against Chicago this season.

* Chicago is just 3-6-1 (.350) in the second of back-to-back games this season – fourth worst in the league. Vegas is 7-2-2 (.727) when taking on teams in the second of back-to-backs in 2017-18 (eighth best in hockey).