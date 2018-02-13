Bears picked for Hall of Fame Game against Ravens

CANTON, Ohio – The Bears are kicking things off a little early this year.

The Monsters of the Midway will square off with the Baltimore Ravens in the annual Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 2nd at 7pm.

Bears fans should have plenty to cheer about all weekend with Brian Urlacher set to be enshrined alongside Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis in the 2018 Hall of Fame Class on Saturday, August 4th.

It’s the fifth time the Bears have been selected to take part in the preseason classic.

History is on their side. The Bears are a perfect 4-0 in their trips to Canton.

The festivities will mark the start of the NFL’s 99th season.