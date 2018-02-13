City officials vote to approve Aurora’s first Pride Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- Aurora will have its first pride parade this summer. The parade was approved in Tuesday night by city officials a tight vote.

Hundreds of people attended the meeting and it had to be moved to chambers to accommodate the large crowd.

The mayor of Aurora urged the alderman to approve a permit for a pride parade in Illinois’ second biggest city.

But it wasn’t that simple.

Last fall, Indivisible Aurora applied for a permit. But it wasn’t issued right away because local clergy members said they had concerns and were worried about the event. They said they wanted to know more about it first including if police could handle the crowds and what it would cost. They also wanted to know if parade organizers would change the date of the parade, which is scheduled for Father’s Day.

Tuesday, the chair of the Government Operations Committee, Alderman Scheketa Hart-Burns, said she still doesn’t have the answers she needs.

Hundreds of people who want the parade say they are frustrated. They feel like the Alderman Hart-Burns is holding a vendetta against the LGBTQ community and has been putting up road blocks for this parade every step of the way.

The vote was in favor of the parade, two to zero. However, it was unclear whether Hart-Burns actually voted. She did not appear to vote “no” or abstain. When

WGN asked her to clarify her vote, she said she wouldn’t talk.

Aurora’s Pride Parade will start at 1 p.m. on Father’s Day.