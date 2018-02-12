Woman charged with sexually assaulting girl, 6, in Marquette Park

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in Chicago’s Marquette Park neighborhood.

Latoya Frost was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the6900 block of South Western. Police say the assault on the 6-year-old happened earlier that day in 7100 block of South Artesian.

Frost is charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault and one county of aggravated battery.

According to the Sun-Times, she’s being held without bail until her next court appearance Tuesday.