West Chicago teachers union holds prayer vigil as strike date looms

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. -- The West Chicago teachers union and School District 94 have been trying to reach an agreement for two years. The teachers union held a prayer vigil as a strike date looms.

After nearly two years of talks, the union teachers and school administrators remain far apart on salary and benefits. Teachers union president Brad Larson led the vigil outside of District 94 headquarters.

“We really appreciate you guys coming out for quality, public education and for fairly paid teachers,” he said.

By law, the union had to declare an impasse which it has done which led to a strike authorization, which it did.

The first day teachers could have walked off the job was on Monday.

Gary Saake, school board president, was unavailable for comment Monday night but has said previously he is confident deal can be reached in the strike.

The district employs 141 union teachers for its 2,100 student enrollment.

An agreement was not reached at Monday's meeting. The next meeting will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at 157 W. Washington St.