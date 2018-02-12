Video captures Bronx mechanic attack TV reporter, crew during interview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX, NY, -- Things turned violent when a reporter tried to settle a customer's complaint against an auto repair shop in New York.

WPIX's “Help Me Howard” reporter Howard Thompson and his cameraman were both struck by a baseball bat by a Bronx mechanic while covering a story.

Thompson has a bruise on him arm, and his cameraman was hit in the hip.

They are both OK.

According to WPIX, police responded to the scene after the attack. They arrested Jose Lebron Pimentel. He's being held on $5,000 bail.