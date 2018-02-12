Squeaky suspect hitches a ride with California sheriff’s deputy

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. – An unwanted hitchhiker took a ride with a California sheriff’s deputy after attaching himself to the patrol car’s windshield wiper.

The Alameda County sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of the “suspect,” who deputies say “was last seen on foot running to a hiding spot. The suspect is 4 inches tall, weighing 1 ounce and wearing a grey and white fury coat.”

The post reads that the mouse popped up on deputy Brandon Dennington’s K-9 vehicle as he was headed to a work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game.

The bulletin suspects the mouse “was likely a San Antonio Spurs fan trying to intimidate us.”

Whether the deputy considered the suspect adorable or abhorrent is unclear.

A similar incident happened to a Colorado Springs police officer when a raccoon hurled himself on top of the patrol car.