Squad joins sole cheerleader from opposing school who was cheering alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- There was no doubt plenty of action happening on the basketball court at the Missouri CLAA Conference Tournament last week, but it was what was happening on the sidelines that was really inspiring.

The cheer squad from Hardin-Central noticed that another school had only one cheerleader representing them. Luckily, the ladies from Hardin-Central had more than enough spirit to go around.

Mom Brenda Milligan sent WDAF a video of the squad joining the lone cheerleader. She writes:

My daughter and her cheer squad, Hardin-Central, competed in the CLAA Conference Tournament last night in Tina-Avalon. While they were waiting for their next game, a cheerleader from Northwestern was there all alone to cheer on her team. She was embarrassed and scared, just like any of us would be if we had to cheer in front of a big crowd all alone. My daughter and her squad took the nerve and went out to cheer with her. They learned her cheers and were able to present them to the crowd in a short amount of time. Many people were there supporting the girls in this great achievement.

Way to go, girls. Your attitude is certainly something we can all cheer for.