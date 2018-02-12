Spice Girls reunion not happening, Victoria Beckham says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bad news, Spice Girls fans -- according to Posh Spice, there will be no reunion tour.

Rumors of a Spice Girls reunion tour started circulating after a photo of all five woman was posted to Instagram.

That post was then followed up with a second photo of the ladies with their former manager Simon Fuller.

TMZ revealed the tour was still in the early stages, but was expected to kick-off in England at the end of summer, and then head over to the U.S. They also reported that everyone was fully committed.

But during a press conference unveiling her new clothing line over the weekend, Victoria Beckham said there are no plans to go on tour.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” she said.

She said the ladies had gotten together for lunch to bounce around ideas and brainstorm -- but not a tour.

Beckham added, "There`s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for."