Speaker Madigan fires longtime aid over inappropriate advances

CHICAGO — A long-time political aide to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been fired for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages and making unwanted advances against an unidentified woman.

Kevin Quinn is described as ‘high ranking individual” who has worked in Madigan’s political organization for 19 years.

In a prepared statement, Madigan’s office said Quinn “failed to exercise the professional judgment expected of those in my political organizations and the Office of the Speaker.”

Here is Madigan's full statement: