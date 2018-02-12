Tips for protecting your home from thaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With this weekend's heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures, there's plenty of icy buildup outside area homes.

Mr. Fix It Lou Manfredini says it's important to try to remove the snow and ice from the roof and gutter to avoid problems that can form later on.

Manfredini suggests putting snowmelt in an old nylon pantyhose and placing it on top of ice in frozen gutters. This will melt the ice and allow the water to run off properly.

He also suggests that residents remove snow from the roof to avoid water and ice runoff. If the roof is high, residents can purchase a roof rake to remove snow. They cost about $50. He says when water drips onto a house with siding, the danger is the water can seep under the siding. This can create mold problems and rot later on.