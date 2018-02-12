Mild winds to bring midweek thaw to the area

Monday marked the first time in nine days that snow was not observed. Our fresh, deep snow pack helped early morning temperatures drop below zero at many suburban locations. Despite bright sunshine most of the day, readings stayed well below freezing. After another very cold start to the day, Tuesday promises to bring moderating temperatures, with most locations peaking near freezing. More substantial warming is expected midweek as south winds increase. Readings by Wednesday morning are to run as much as 20 degrees higher than Tuesday’s lows. Prevailing southwest winds will continue through Wednesday, drawing 40-degree air into the region from the Plains. Despite a late week push of polar air, temperatures during the period Tuesday through Sunday are forecast to average 2 to 4 degrees above normal.