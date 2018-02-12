Full List: School closings and delays in Chicago area

Midday Fix: Winter happenings at Navy Pier

Payal Patel, Navy pier

www.navypier.org

Upcoming events:

SPINNING WITH SINGLES

February 14

Pier Park at Navy Pier

Tickets: $50
Local single are invited to speed date on the iconic Centennial Wheel in hopes of forging a romantic connection on Valentine’s Day and National Ferris Wheel Day! Navy Pier has teamed up with Entertainment Cruises to host group speed dating on the 200-foot-tall Wheel, followed by a singles mixer aboard the private yacht, Chicago Elite. The event includes food, open bar and music by DJ LoveBug (and of course, the opportunity to potentially make a romantic connection!). For more information, visit www.navypier.org.

STROLLER GROOVES

February 6 – March 27

Crystal Gardens at Navy Pier

Free and open to public

Stroller Grooves is a free, eight-week live music series offered every Tuesday in February and March from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. in Navy Pier’s Crystal Gardens. This inaugural series will showcase premier local talent who specialize in music arrangements for younger audiences. Performers include Little Miss Ann—mom, former Chicago Public School teacher and award-winning kids’ musician; Q Brothers, famous for their “add-rap-tions” or remixes of original music spun by a live deejay; among other noteworthy talented acts. For more information or to view the full schedule and talent lineup, visit www.navypier.org.

GLOBAL CONNECTIONS PRESENTED BY COMED

February 10 | February 24 | March 4

Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier

Free and open to public

Global Connections presented by ComEd is a free, three-part series that pays tribute to the world-wide cultural celebrations of Carnivale, Chinese New Year and Holi – all brought to life in the Pier’s historic Aon Grand Ballroom through art, dance, food and music! For more information about the series or each individual celebration, visit www.navypier.org.

#WHEELWEDNESDAY: FREE RIDES ON THE CENTENNIAL WHEEL

February 14 (National Ferris Wheel Day)

Pier Park at Navy Pier

Free with registration and open to public

February 14 not only is Valentine’s Day; it’s also National Ferris Wheel Day! To celebrate, Navy Pier is offering complimentary Centennial Wheel rides to pre-registered guests on Wednesday, February 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Take your Valentine for a romantic ride aboard the city’s beloved attraction, which features enclosed and heated gondolas and picturesque views of the majestic skyline and lake from 200 feet above ground. Those interested in taking advantage of the free Centennial Wheel ride offer must RSVP online in advance and present their reservation ticket at the Pier Park Box Office.

PRISMATICA

February 16 – April 15

Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier

Free and open to public

Prismatica is Navy Pier’s latest free, temporary public art installation, presented in partnership with Quartier des Spectacles and RAW Design and supported by Hilton. This dynamic art experience is comprised of 25 six-foot pivoting prisms – resembling giant kaleidoscopes – that transform Navy Pier’s Polk Bros Park into a field of bold colors and bright lights. The prisms reflect every color in the visible spectrum and transmit blissful sounds upon interaction, allowing for infinite interplay with this unique art installation.