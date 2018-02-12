Midday Fix: Winter bird feeding 101

Chalet Landscape, Nursery & Garden Center is located at 3132 Lake Ave., Wilmette, Ill.
Event:
Free class!
“Orchids 101”
Feb. 16 and 17, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Chalet Learning Center
Tips:
- Place a bird feeder near the shelter of trees or shrubs, if possible.
- It’s fun to place a feeder where you can see it from the house, to enjoy the view of the birds coming and going.
- Sunflower is a great seed for feeding birds Peanuts provide protein, and suet cakes are great for “dessert” for birds.
- To avoid squirrels taking away food for birds, you can buy seeds with hot pepper additives – birds don’t taste the spice, but it will deter squirrels.
- Remember to set out water for birds during winter, too. Plastic saucers work well, placed close to the house.