Lunchbreak: Chinese eggplant trio

Ying Stoller, cooking instructor, cookbook author and creator of Ying’s Asian sauces

www.yingskitchen.com

Event:

Ying’s in store cooking demo at Mariano’s on Sat, Feb 17 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. - 1800 West Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

Recipe:

Eggplant Trio

1 medium potato

2 Chinese slender eggplants

1 green bell pepper or 3 jalapenos

2 cups oil

1-2 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 quarter-size slice/piece of ginger, finely chopped

3 tablespoons Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce or make your own by mixing the ingredients below…

Making your own sauce:

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 ½ teaspoon Chinese cooking wine

2 teaspoons corn starch

1/2 cup water

Instructions:

First, peel potato and cut potato and eggplants into wedges.

Cut pepper or jalapenos in half and remove seeds, then into squares.

Heat oil in a wok. When oil is hot, deep fry eggplant, fry them in a single layer at a time till golden brown.

Remove them from oil and set aside. Repeat with the rest of the eggplant.

Then continue to deep fry potato wedges until golden brown. Drain. Set aside.

Remove oil from wok , reserving about 1 teaspoon.

Add garlic and ginger, stir for about 5 seconds or until aromatic.

Add bell pepper and stir fry for another 10 seconds, then add back fried potato and eggplants.

Finally stir in Ying’s Stir Fry Sauce. Stir to coat everything with the sauce evenly.

Serve over rice.